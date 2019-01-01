  • search
    After tweeting about dropping bombs on New Year’s Eve, US military says ‘sorry’

    By Simran Kashyap
    Washington, Jan 1: The US Strategic Command apologised on Monday for a joke in "bad taste" after tweeting it was ready to drop something "much bigger" than the traditional Times Square crystal ball at New Year.

    After tweeting about dropping bombs on New Year’s Eve, US military says ‘sorry’
    Representational Image

    In a message posted, and later deleted, on Twitter, the military force that controls the US nuclear arsenal released a video in which B-2 bombers drop bombs, with the message: "If ever needed, we are #ready to drop something much, much bigger." Amid the jaw-dropping and eye-raising on social media that followed, STRATCOM -- whose slogan is "peace is our profession" -- then tweeted an apology.

    "Our previous NYE tweet was in poor taste & does not reflect our values. We apologize. We are dedicated to the security of America & allies," it said.

    A STRATCOM spokesman told NBC News the images on the video showed non-nuclear bombs.

    About a million people are expected Monday in New York's Times Square, where revelers since 1907 ring in the New Year watching a giant ball slide slowly down a pole.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 11:08 [IST]
