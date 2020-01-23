  • search
    After Saudi hacking report, Jeff Bezos sends cryptic tweet on Jamal Khashoggi memorial

    Washington, Jan 23: Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos on Thursday tweeted a photo of slain Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi's memorial service.

    Taking to micro-blogging Twitter, Jeff Bezos in a cryptic tweet just wrote #Jamal with a photo from Jamal Khashoggi's memorial a year ago.

    On Wednesday, The Guardian published a report in which it said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked the phone of Jeff Bezos with an encrypted message on May 1, 2018. Apparently, during a conversation, an infected attachment was sent to Bezos' phone, which extracted large amounts of data.

    This was five months before the planned murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, who was ambushed and killed inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey in October 2018.

    However, the Saudi embassy denied all the allegations. "Recent media reports that suggest the Kingdom is behind a hacking of Mr. Jeff Bezos' phone are absurd. We call for an investigation on these claims so that we can have all the facts out," the embassy tweeted.

    Bezos had hinted he may have been targeted by pro-Trump forces in part because of coverage by The Washington Post, which he owns, of the murder of its contributor Jamal Khashoggi, strangled and dismembered by Saudi agents in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate in October.

