After Haley and Nielsen, another woman official of Trump administration faces public wrath

After US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley faced a protest at an event over the Israel-Palestine clashes and US Homeland Secretary Kirtsjen Nielsen was confronted by protesters at a Mexican restaurant in Washington DC over the Donald Trump administration's controversial immigration policies separating children from their parents at detention centres at the US-Mexico border, yet another female official of the US administration met an unpleasant experience at a public place.

According to reports, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave from a restaurant in Virginia on Friday, June 22, because she works for President Trump.

Sanders, who took charge in July last year, tweeted saying that the owner of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, had told her to leave for working for President Trump and she politely left.

"I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so," Sanders said in the tweet from her official account.

The Trump administration has come under fierce criticism often for its debatable decisions that include among others, shifting the US Embassy in Israel to the controversial city of Jerusalem and separating children from their immigrant parents at the border during the legal procedure and treating them without compassion.

Haley and Nielsen faced protests against them because of these decisions and now Sanders also witnessed the same public wrath over their administration' moves.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the restaurant's co-owner Stephanie Wilkinson was informed about Sanders's presence in the restaurant and among the many concerns that the eatery management had over it, was the fact that several of the restaurant's employees were gay and who knew that Sanders was one of the voices that defended the Trump administration's wish to prevent gays from joining the military.

Wilkinson reportedly took the viewpoints of her employees and when they said they did not want the top White House official there, she privately conveyed the same message to Sanders and the latter left, without raising any objection.

The restaurant employees later told that Wilkinson was not available for comment, the Associated Press reported.

The social media was divided over the episode with Sanders finding both support, including from her father Mike Huckabee, a former Republican governor of Arkansas, as well as opposition.

