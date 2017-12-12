Trump wants Congress to fix 'lax' immigration after NY attack

Posted By: PTI
Washington, December 12: A bomb attack by a 27-year-old from Bangladesh on New York's subway system underscored the "urgent need" for Congress to enact immigration reform,  President Donald Trump said.

A bomb attack on New York's subway system. Courtesy: ANI news
"First and foremost, as I have been saying since I first announced my candidacy for president, America must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country," Trump said in a statement.

He added that the suspect, identified as Akayed Ullah, had entered the country through "extended-family chain migration," a system the president is seeking to end that allows families to sponsor relatives to come to the United States.

