  • search

After moon, China now plans for artificial sun and is six times hotter than our 'real Sun'

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Beijing, Nov 15: After fake moon, China is now reportedly working on an artificial 'sun' marking an important step toward building the world's first nuclear fusion power plant.

    The Institute of Plasma Physics, affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced on its website on Monday that the creation of a temporary "artificial sun" over six times hotter than the core of the real sun, marking an important step toward building the world's first nuclear fusion power plant.

    After moon, China now plans for artificial sun and is six times hotter than our real Sun
    Image Courtesy: @ChinaPlusNews

    The "artificial sun" - a subatomic particle soup known as plasma - maintained a temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius for 10 seconds during an experiment conducted earlier this year at the Institute of Plasma Physics in Anhui province.

    Also Read | What is Synlight, the world's largest artificial sun

    The temperature at the core of the sun is said to be about 15 million degrees Celsius, making the plasma in China's "artificial sun" more than six times hotter than the original.

    The news comes after China shocked the science community last month with plans to launch an "artificial moon" bright enough to replace city streetlights by 2020.

    Read more about:

    artificial sun nuclear energy china moon

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 17:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue