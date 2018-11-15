After moon, China now plans for artificial sun and is six times hotter than our 'real Sun'

Beijing, Nov 15: After fake moon, China is now reportedly working on an artificial 'sun' marking an important step toward building the world's first nuclear fusion power plant.

The Institute of Plasma Physics, affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Sciences announced on its website on Monday that the creation of a temporary "artificial sun" over six times hotter than the core of the real sun, marking an important step toward building the world's first nuclear fusion power plant.

The "artificial sun" - a subatomic particle soup known as plasma - maintained a temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius for 10 seconds during an experiment conducted earlier this year at the Institute of Plasma Physics in Anhui province.

The temperature at the core of the sun is said to be about 15 million degrees Celsius, making the plasma in China's "artificial sun" more than six times hotter than the original.

The news comes after China shocked the science community last month with plans to launch an "artificial moon" bright enough to replace city streetlights by 2020.