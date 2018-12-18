After 6 years in Pakistani jail, Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari released, to arrive in Mumbai

Islamabad, Dec 18: Six years after being detained, Indian national Hamid Nihal Ansari was on Tuesday finally released from a Pakistani jail. He will return to Mumbai later today.

As per state-run Radio Pakistan, the Indian national was released from Mardan jail earlier today and was shifted to Islamabad for his onward journey to India.

Pakistan had claimed that the 33-year-old Ansari was an "Indian spy" who illegally entered the country. Ansari was further accused of being involved in anti-state crimes and fabricating documents, and was subsequently jailed.

Ansari, a 33-year-old Mumbai resident, was lodged in the Peshawar Central Jail after being sentenced by a military court to three years' imprisonment for possessing a fake Pakistani identity card on December 15, 2015.

He was arrested in Pakistan in 2012 for illegally entering the country from Afghanistan, reportedly to meet a girl he had befriended online.

Besides Ansari's father Nehal, mother Fauzia and relatives, a number of India-Pakistan friendship activists, officials and politicians will be present at the border to welcome him.

Ansari had gone missing after he was taken into custody by Pakistani intelligence agencies and local police in Kohat in 2012 and finally in reply to a habeas corpus petition filed by his mother, Fauzia Ansari, the high court was informed that he was in custody of the Pakistan Army and was being tried by a military court.