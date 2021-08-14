Taliban seizes key Afghan city of Ghazni; Kabul could be captured in next 90 days

Taliban seize more Afghan cities, near gates of Kabul; India preps for evacuation of its officials, nationals

Afghanistan: Taliban captures capital of Paktika province bordering Pakistan

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kabul, Aug 14: An Afghan lawmaker says the Taliban have captured the capital of the Paktika province bordering Pakistan.

Khalid Asad, a lawmaker from the eastern province, says the local capital, Sharana, fell to the insurgents on Saturday.

Taliban march breeds humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, nearly 40 L people displaced since start of year

The Taliban have rapidly advanced across northern, western and southern Afghanistan in recent weeks and now control most of the country''s provincial capitals. The Taliban are currently battling government forces some 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.

Their lightning advance comes less than three weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw the last of its forces.