YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Afghanistan: Taliban captures capital of Paktika province bordering Pakistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kabul, Aug 14: An Afghan lawmaker says the Taliban have captured the capital of the Paktika province bordering Pakistan.

    Afghanistan: Taliban captures capital of Paktika province bordering Pakistan

    Khalid Asad, a lawmaker from the eastern province, says the local capital, Sharana, fell to the insurgents on Saturday.

    Taliban march breeds humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, nearly 40 L people displaced since start of yearTaliban march breeds humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, nearly 40 L people displaced since start of year

    The Taliban have rapidly advanced across northern, western and southern Afghanistan in recent weeks and now control most of the country''s provincial capitals. The Taliban are currently battling government forces some 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.

    Their lightning advance comes less than three weeks before the U.S. plans to withdraw the last of its forces.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan taliban pakistan

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X