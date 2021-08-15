Will prevent instability: Afghan President Ghani vows not to give up achievements of last 20 years

President Ashraf Ghani leaves Afghanistan as Taliban take over Kabul

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 15: Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has reportedly left Kabul after resigning, TOLO News reported on Sunday as Taliban terrorists entered capital Kabul.

"Abdullah Abdullah, head of the HCNR, asks Afghan forces to cooperate in ensuring security. He asks Taliban to allow some time for talks before entering the city of Kabul. He calls Ashraf Ghani 'former president' & says Ghani has left the country," reported TOLO news.

The Taliban, which for hours had been in the outskirts of Kabul, announced soon after they would move further into a city gripped by panic throughout the day as helicopters raced overhead to evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in order to prevent looting and chaos their forces will enter some parts of Kabul, Afghanistan and occupy outposts that have been evacuated by security forces. He asks the people to not panic from their entrance into the city," the report said.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday without facing any resistance from the government forces. The militant group is now effectively in control of most of Afghanistan. However, Vice President Amrullah Saleh, unlikely to leave Kabul, as he is maintaining that he will stay.

Taliban negotiators are reportedly holding talks with the Afghan government to facilitate a "transfer" of power.

A Taliban spokesman said Sunday the group wants President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders to work on the transition of power.

The Taliban "instruct all its forces to stand at the gates of Kabul, not to try to enter the city," a spokesman for the Taliban tweeted. "Until the completion of the transition process, the responsibility for the security of Kabul is with the other side (the Afghan government)," he added.

The Afghan government confirmed the negotiations were underway to avoid bloodshed in Kabul.

Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said there would be "no attack on the city" and that "a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government" was in the works.

with inputs from DW news