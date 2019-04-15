  • search
    Afghanistan: Gunman opens fire at a wedding in Khost province, 3 dead

    By PTI
    Kabul, Apr 15: An Afghan official says a gunman opened fire at a wedding ceremony in eastern Khost province, killing at least three people before he fled the scene.

    Representational Image
    The motive for the attack was unknown and no militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the shooting on Sunday night in the district of Tani.

    The Taliban and other militant groups are active in the province, though shooting attacks on wedding parties are rare.

    Talib Mangal, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the three people killed were wedding guests and that 12 others were wounded in the shooting.

    He says provincial officials have launched an investigation.

