Accounts of 50 million users affected due to security breach: Facebook

    Washington, Sep 28: The social media company has revealed hackers accessed the site by exploiting a vulnerability in Facebook's code. The monumental blunder was revealed on Friday, three days after the attack actually took place.

    The company said they do not know who is behind the attacks. More than 90 million users will now have to log back into their accounts. The site has temporarily turned off its "view as" feature while they conduct a security review.

    As a precaution, Facebook is now logging around 90 million people out of their accounts. You'll have to log back in to Facebook as a result - that includes any apps that you might log into with Facebook, like Spotify.

    What might have been accessed?

    However, the lingering question is what data may have been accessed in the breach. In theory, the worst thing that an attacker could find would be anything that you yourself can view on your Facebook profile, which includes names, dates of birth, family members, and likely years of photos. That is enough for a phishing attack on people's other accounts, like banks or credit cards, but it does mean that no banking or sign-in information should have been at risk. Facebook also says there is no need to change your password.

