Abu Dhabi celebrates Modi's swearing-in, lights up Adnoc tower

oi-Deepika S

Abu Dhabi, May 31: In an extraordinary gesture, the iconic Adnoc Group tower in Abu Dhabi was lit up in celebration on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the second time after his historic win in the elections.

The skyscraper depicted the strong bilateral ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by showing flags of the two countries and portraits of its leaders- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed with PM Narendra Modi.

Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to UAE took to twitter to express his elation stating, "Now this is true friendship! As PM Narendra Modi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic Adnoc Group tower in Abu Dhabi is lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed".

Suri told WAM, the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates, that since the visit of prime minister Modi to UAE in August 2015, the two nations have seen a real transformation in our bilateral ties.

"The close friendship that has blossomed over the last four years between our Prime Minister and the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is well-known. The whole world can see it today in this unique celebration of the re-election of the Prime Minister for a fresh five year term.

PM Modi conferred with UAE's highest civilian honour

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company or ADNOC is the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates.

ADNOC is also a stakeholder in one of India's largest refinery and petrochemical complexes, which will be constructed at Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

Strategic energy co-operation between the UAE and India was bolstered in March 2019, when an Indian consortium of two companies was awarded the exploration rights for an onshore block in Abu Dhabi's debut competitive block bid round.

In addition, an Indian consortium of three companies was awarded a 10 per cent participating interest in Abu Dhabi's offshore Lower Zakum concession in February 2018.