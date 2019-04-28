  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    A week after Easter Bombings, Churches fall silent, Sri Lankans hear mass on TV

    By
    |

    Colombo, Apr 28: A week after eight serial suicide attacks rocked three cites of Sri Lanka, including its capital Colombo, Christians in Sri Lanka are observing Mass in their homes since all churches are shut in the country.

    According to a report, the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, delivered a homily mass after cancelling all public services amid fears of a repeat of the bombings that killed 253 people.

    A week after Easter Bombings, Churches fall silent, Sri Lankans hear mass on TV

    A heavily-guarded vigil was held outside St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo at 8.45am, the moment the bomber struck the church last week, killing dozens of worshippers.

    Also Read | Pakistan drug money, a port at Koddikarai and the link to the Sri Lanka bombings

    In a rare show of unity, President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa attended the Mass.

    Police, meanwhile, announced the arrests of two of five people wanted in connection with the attacks after their pictures were distributed publicly.

    Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara said the two, Mohamed Ivuhayim Shahid Abdul Haq and Mohamed Ivuhayim Sadiq Abdul Haq, were arrested in Nawalapitiya, 125 kilometers (77 miles) east of Colombo. The three women remain at large. Police did not elaborate on what roles they may have played.

    The Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the Easter bombings, said the three men who blew themselves up at Kalmunai were also members of the militant group.

    Also Read | I feel betrayed by intelligence failures says Sri Lankan Catholic leader

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday apologized to the nation for the failure to protect victims from Sunday's explosions which killed 253 people and injured over 500.

    Sri Lanka is majority Buddhist but has significant Hindu and Muslim populations. About 7% are Christian, and most are Roman Catholic.

    lok-sabha-home

    More COLOMBO News

    Read more about:

    colombo christians suicide bombings

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 13:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue