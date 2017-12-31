A secret meeting of the India, Pak NSAs at Bangkok

A meeting of the National Security Advisors of India and Pakistan took place at Bangkok on December 26. The meeting took place a day after the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav met him under controversial circumstances.

The meeting was a pre-scheduled one said top sources. National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval met with his counterpart Nasir Khan Januja at Bangkok which is a neutral venue.

The decision to meet was taken last month itself. The foreign ministries of both countries were in the loop about the meeting, sources also said. Incidentally Januja had met with former Pakistan prime minister, Nawaz Sharif on Thursday. The Pakistan media reported that the meeting which lasted five hours included discussions on national security and relations with neighbouring countries.

The meeting of the NSAs was an important one as the two nations share a troubled relationship. Januja had recently said at an event that the stability of the South Asian region hangs in a delicate balance and the possibility of a nuclear war cannot be ruled out. He further said that special efforts must be taken to maintain a balance in South Asia.

A meeting in a third country is preferable for both India and Pakistan as the top officials can avoid the limelight. This is not the first time that the two NSAs have met in Bangkok. In 2015 a similar meeting had been held in Bangkok.

