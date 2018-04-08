A month after Trump’s Twitter attack, Alec Baldwin returns to ape him on TV show

Last month, US President Donald Trump lashed out at Saturday Night Live's (SNL) comedian Alec Baldwin saying the latter's impersonating him saved his "dying mediocre career".

Trump said Baldwin later called the act of impersonating him as "agony" but it was also an "agony" for those who were forced to watch his programme. Trump also made a goof-up in that tweet, calling Alec as "Alex" and spelling "dying" as "dieing". He later corrected the mistake made in the early morning tweet.

In just over a month, on April 7, Baldwin returned to SNL impersonating the president at a press conference with him with leaders of three Baltic states in a replay of Trump's meeting with the heads of state earlier this week.

Trump's Q&A session with the Baltic presidents was replayed at the SNL event where the president was shown utterly "bored" and that he wished he could watch 'Roseanne' - an American television show -- instead.

Trump was also shown deflecting a question about Stormy Daniels, an adult film actress who recently accused Trump of having a sexual encounter with her and that she was threatened to keep silent over the issue, to the Latvian president!

Baldwin also said: "I'm the only one to say this -- I don't care about America. ... This is a four-year cash grab."

Baldwin played Trump in the show for the first time in September 2016, a couple of months before the tycoon went on to defeat Hillary Clinton to win the presidential election.

The SNL on April 7 opened with trouper Leslie Jones appearing the guise of Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner on a show called 'Outnumbered'.

After she delivered two 'Fox News Alerts' within seconds, one of them was whether president Obama might still be impeached, the focus shifted to the presidential conference with Baldwin posing as Trump. He said he has a lot of trade wars to escalate and bragged about expelling " infamous Chinese billionaire PF Chang".

During the show, Baldwin touched upon a number of controversies that Trump has courted in the recent times - from targeting Amazon to sending US troops to America's border with Mexico.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day