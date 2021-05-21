Will not let the culprits get away, India tells Israel after blast outside embassy

A euphoria of victory says Hamas leader after ceasefire with Israel

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Gaza City, May 21: Following a truce with Israel, a senior Hamas figure claimed victory in the conflict during a speech to thousands of people celebrating in Gaza City.

Khalil al-Hayya, the second most senior member of the Hamas said that this was the euphoria of victory.

srael and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire 11 days after deadly fighting which pounded Palestine and forced Israelis to seek shelter from rockets.

Minutes after the truce began, there were celebrations on the streets of Gaza.

The truce brokered by Egypt was agreed following mounting international pressure to stop the fighting that erupted on May 10.

"I believe we have a genuine opportunity to make progress and I'm committed to working toward it," US President Joe Biden said. "Unanimously accepted the recommendation of all of the security officials ... to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual ceasefire without pre-conditions," a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Natanhyu read.

Palestinians and Israelis equally deserve to live safely, security and to enjoy equal measures of freedom, prosperity and democracy, US President Joe Biden has said as Israel and Hamas have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire following a 11 day war that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:11 [IST]