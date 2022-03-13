Will cut off gas supply to Europe warns Russia

Decoding: What does 'Z sign' on Russian military tanks mean? Why has the letter become symbol of war?

9 killed, 57 injured after Russia strikes military base outside Ukraine's Lviv, near Poland border

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lviv, Mar 13: Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, a local official said Sunday.

Governor of Ukraine's Lviv region has said that Russia fired 30 rockets at western Ukraine military facility that killed 9, and wounded 57 in an air strike on western military facility.

Russia "launched an air strike on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security,", head of the Lviv regional administration, Maxim Kozitsky, said on his verified Facebook page.

The military base is located some 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Lviv.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 15:00 [IST]