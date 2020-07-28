YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    80k people to be evacuated from Vietnam city after 15 test COVID-19 positive

    By
    |

    Hanoi, July 28: Vietnamese govt has ordered the evacuation of 80,000 people from the country's coastal city, Danang after three residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

    The evacuation to take four days and involve flights chartered to 11 Vietnamese cities.

    80k people to be evacuated from Vietnam city after 15 test COVID-19 positive

    Vietnam has been praised for its pandemic response after reporting just 400 cases and no deaths. The country went back on high alert at the weekend after it confirmed its first infection since April, all in the popular tourism destination of Danang.

    Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: Human trials to be conducted in these 5 sites in India

    Foreign tourists are barred from entering the nation but there has been a surge of domestic travel as the take advantage of discounted flights and hotel deals.

    An aggressive and widespread testing regime, plus a strict quarantine had helped the southeast Asian country almost eradicate Covid-19 within its borders, but the authorities are now grappling with its first internal infections for months.

    It is not clear if the new Danang cases are connected to people people entering Vietnam secretly as prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has also ordered police to step up a crackdown on illegal immigration.

    On Monday, the government announced more than 1,500 people had been illegally caught while crossing the border from China into Ha Giang province in Vietnam.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus vietnam

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 13:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue