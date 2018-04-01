7 Indians among 15 killed in Kuwait bus collision

At least 15 people, most of them from the Indian subcontinent, were killed Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.

Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

Fire-fighters were immediately rushed to the scene to rescue the injured. Fire department spokesman Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.

In a statement, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced that the buses were transporting employees of contracting firms that worked for the company when the crash occurred near Burgan oil field.

