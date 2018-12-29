  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    7.2 magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines; tsunami alert issued

    By
    |

    Manila, Dec 29: A tsunami warning has been issued for the Philippines after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern island of Mindanao.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible" along the coasts of Indonesia and the Philippines.

    Government agencies have been advised to inform populations in coastal areas of the risk and to instruct them on relevant evacuation procedures, depending on the threat level.

    Read more about:

    tsunami philippines

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue