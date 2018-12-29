7.2 magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines; tsunami alert issued

International

oi-Deepika S

Manila, Dec 29: A tsunami warning has been issued for the Philippines after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southern island of Mindanao.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said "hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible" along the coasts of Indonesia and the Philippines.

Government agencies have been advised to inform populations in coastal areas of the risk and to instruct them on relevant evacuation procedures, depending on the threat level.