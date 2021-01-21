After deadly earthquake, aftershocks keep people out of homes in Croatia

7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Philippines

Manila, Jan 21: An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 on the Ritcher Scale hit 210 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines at 12:23 UTC (5:53 pm IST) on Thursday.

Earlier on Dec 29th 2020, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippine island of Mindanao on Saturday triggering a brief tsunami warning.

The Philippines and Indonesia lie on the so-called Ring of Fire, a vast Pacific Ocean region where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.

The most recent major quake disaster to strike the Philippines was in 2013 when a 7.1-magnitude quake left more than 220 people dead and destroyed historic churches in the central islands.

Indonesia has been hit by two major tsunamis this year. More than 400 people were killed last weekend after an erupting volcano triggered a deadly wave that struck the coastlines of western Java island and south Sumatra.

A quake-tsunami in September killed around 2,200 people in Palu on Sulawesi island, with thousands more missing and presumed dead.