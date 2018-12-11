Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1100
BJP1080
BSP50
OTH40
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP810
BSP20
OTH210
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG660
BJP180
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS881
TDP, CONG+210
AIMIM51
OTH30
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF1114
IND35
CONG51
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    This 68-year-old bird is set to become mother again

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 11: Her story will even put a human being stunned. Aged 68, this bird - an albatross - is set to become a mother yet one more time and she has already raised at least 30 other chicks.

    This 68-year-old bird is set to become mother again
    Image Courtesy: MSN.com

    The bird, named Wisdom, has laid another egg at her nest site in Midway Atoll National Wildlife refuge on a tiny island which is located about 1,200 miles northwest of the Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. Her story has put even the biologists under a new concern and they are re-evaluating the life span of albatrosses.

    Also Read | How superstitions surrounding Dasara is killing this beautiful bird

    These birds are known to mate for life but re-couple if their partner dies. Wisdom's current mate Akeakamai is with her since 2006 though his age is not known.

    "She first appeared back at her traditional nest site on November 29 and biologists on Midway have confirmed that she has laid an egg," a statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific Region read.

    "Wisdom and her mate Akeakamai return to the same nest site on Midway Atoll each year. Biologists call this type of behavior 'nest site fidelity'."

    The Laysan albatross has reared between 30-36 chicks in her life and one of the chicks she produced in 2001 was seen near her in 2017 which made the scientists believe that albatross' offsprings return to their parents in their old age.

    Read more about:

    bird biology science nature

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue