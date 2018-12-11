Home News International This 68-year-old bird is set to become mother again

This 68-year-old bird is set to become mother again

Washington, Dec 11: Her story will even put a human being stunned. Aged 68, this bird - an albatross - is set to become a mother yet one more time and she has already raised at least 30 other chicks.

The bird, named Wisdom, has laid another egg at her nest site in Midway Atoll National Wildlife refuge on a tiny island which is located about 1,200 miles northwest of the Hawaii in the Pacific Ocean. Her story has put even the biologists under a new concern and they are re-evaluating the life span of albatrosses.

These birds are known to mate for life but re-couple if their partner dies. Wisdom's current mate Akeakamai is with her since 2006 though his age is not known.

"She first appeared back at her traditional nest site on November 29 and biologists on Midway have confirmed that she has laid an egg," a statement from the US Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific Region read.

"Wisdom and her mate Akeakamai return to the same nest site on Midway Atoll each year. Biologists call this type of behavior 'nest site fidelity'."

The Laysan albatross has reared between 30-36 chicks in her life and one of the chicks she produced in 2001 was seen near her in 2017 which made the scientists believe that albatross' offsprings return to their parents in their old age.