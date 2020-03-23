  • search
Trending Coronavirus
    6 Pak officials suspended for selfie with COVID19-infected colleague

    By PTI
    |

    Karachi, Mar 23: Six Pakistani officials have been suspended for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, according to a media report on Monday.

    As on Sunday, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed four lives and infected over 750 people in Pakistan.

    6 Pak officials suspended for selfie with COVID19-infected colleague
    File Photo

    The deputy commissioner of Khairpur district suspended six revenue officials from different areas of the district for clicking a selfie with their colleague who was tested positive for coronavirus, the Dawn News reported.

    The infected man had recently returned from Iran, it said. Quoting an official privy to the development, the report said the six had paid a visit to their colleague at his home as a goodwill gesture over his return from pilgrimage after almost a month.

    COVID-19 spread in Pakistan could impact regional security

    "By that time, he was not showing any symptoms of the virus, neither had complained about any unwellness. As a trend these days, all the six colleagues and the host took a selfie. A few of them later posted that picture on their social media account. When the man tested positive a few days ago, all those who were in contact with him were being spotted and isolated," the official said.

    Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 11:45 [IST]
    X