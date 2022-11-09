6 killed as 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi, U'khand

'Kejriwal ji, if my claims true, you'll resign and retire': Sukesh writes a new letter

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, Nov 09: At least six people were killed and five others injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit Nepal in the wee hours of Wednesday. Tremors that lasted for many seconds were also felt across Delhi and Uttarakhand.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhola Bhatta, the acting chief at the District Police Office in Doti, said that all the victims were killed by the debris of the houses damaged during the earthquake.

Nepal has mobilised its army to carry out search and rescue operations in the most affected areas, as reported by ANI.

#WATCH | Search and rescue operation underway at the house that collapsed in Doti district of Nepal after the earthquake last night that killed six people.



(Source: Nepal Army) pic.twitter.com/iPY0e8qSMK — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

According to the National Seismological Center (NSC) of Nepal, the Far-West region of the country recorded three tremors- two earthquakes and one aftershock in the past 24 hours, as reported by PTI.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.3, Occurred on 09-11-2022, 01:57:24 IST, Lat: 29.24 & Long: 81.06, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal," National center for seismology tweeted.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was 21 km from Dipayal in Nepal. The region had experienced at least two earthquakes of 4.9 and 3.5 magnitudes late Tuesday evening, the NCS data showed.

"Expressing my heartfelt condolences to families of those who died in the earthquake, which was centred in the Khaptad region of Far West. I've instructed relevant agencies to arrange immediate & proper treatment of the injured & victims in the affected areas," tweeted Nepal PM.

Several users took to social media platforms after the tremors were felt in the national capital.

Big Breking



Earthquake tremors felt in East Up just now#earthquake pic.twitter.com/4kNok8JtBa — H Sultan (@h__sultan__) November 8, 2022

Just felt strong tremors. #Earthquake in Delhi — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) November 8, 2022

It was Scary… Extremely scary . #earthquake — RJ Raunac #Save Soil (@rjraunac) November 8, 2022

Delhi ncr earthquake recordedvin my house cctv #earthquake pic.twitter.com/LFXst96ZmO — Ahmad (@baloney1chow) November 8, 2022

Felt the earthquake tremors, my bed was shaking. God protect us 🙏🏻 #earthquake — Nidhi Chaudhary (@thenidhii) November 8, 2022

#earthquake Anyone else in Delhi felt it? — 𝓥𝖎𝖓𝖚𝕯𝖆𝖉𝖆 (@vinu_dada_2003) November 8, 2022

me: watches countless natural disaster documentaries to learn what to do during an earthquake

also me during an earthquake: checks Twitter first#earthquake — Kusha Kapila (@KushaKapila) November 8, 2022

Strong Earthquake — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 8, 2022