6 dead in a massive blast in Afghanistan's Kunduz city

International

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Kabul, Sep 2: Around six people have reportedly died in an explosion in Afghanistan's Kunduz city. The blast is said to taken place in the outskirts of Kunduz city.

Six security forces personnel are said to have died, Tolo News reported.

Further details awaited.

On August 7, at least 95 people were injured when a car bomb exploded outside a police station in the Afghan capital, Kabul. The bomber detonated his car at a security checkpoint. A military training school was also located nearby.

On July 19, a massive blast near Kabul University in Afghanistan's capital left at least four dead and many injured.