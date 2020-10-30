YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    6 dead, 120 injured as massive earthquake hits Turkey, triggers mini-tsunami

    By
    |

    Istanbul, Oct 30: A massive earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least six people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir.

    c
    turkey

    News agency CNN quotes United States Geological Survey to put the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.0 on the Richter scale while the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency puts it at 6.6.

    "Unfortunately, 4 of our citizens died in the earthquake in Izmir. In total, 120 citizens were affected by the earthquake. Our 38 ambulances, 35 UMKE team and 2 ambulance helicopters are at the scene. We stand by the people of Izmir with all our support. Sorry for your loss," Turkish Health Minister said in a tweet.

    More TURKEY News

    Read more about:

    turkey earthquake

    Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 21:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X