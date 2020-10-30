Pizza delivery boy gets 18 years in jail for spitting on food before delivery in Turkey

6 dead, 120 injured as massive earthquake hits Turkey, triggers mini-tsunami

International

oi-Deepika S

Istanbul, Oct 30: A massive earthquake hit Turkey and Greece on Friday, killing at least six people, levelling buildings and creating a sea surge that flooded streets near the Turkish resort city of Izmir.

News agency CNN quotes United States Geological Survey to put the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.0 on the Richter scale while the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency puts it at 6.6.

"Unfortunately, 4 of our citizens died in the earthquake in Izmir. In total, 120 citizens were affected by the earthquake. Our 38 ambulances, 35 UMKE team and 2 ambulance helicopters are at the scene. We stand by the people of Izmir with all our support. Sorry for your loss," Turkish Health Minister said in a tweet.