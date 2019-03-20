6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Western Turkey

oi-Vikas SV

Istanbul, Mar 20: An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck western Turkey on Wednesday, said reports. The epicentre of the quake was around seven kms deep from the surface. The details on he exact location of the epicentre are awaited.

There are no reports of any damage to property or causalities so far.

News agency ANI quoted Reuters as stating that "Earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude strikes western Turkey as per European quake monitoring."

On February 20, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake had hit western Turkey. The epicenter of February 20th's quake was located in Ayvacık district of Canakkale, which is around 384 kilometers west of Turkey's capital Istanbul.

On March 17, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the Indonesian island of Lombok. At least two people were killed. Earlier in February, an earthquake struck off the Sumatra island in Indonesia at a depth of 10 km. Indonesia has suffered a string of disasters over the last year that have claimed thousands of lives, including an earthquake and tsunami.