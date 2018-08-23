6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Juneau, Aug 23: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit the Andreanof Islands and the Aleutian Islands at 0905 Hrs (IST) in Alaska, USA.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake occurred in the remote Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, but was felt almost 70 miles (115 km) away in Adak. It had a depth of about 7 miles (11 km).

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.

Earlier on Aug 16, a strong earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian islands but did not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The magnitude 6.6 quake struck 67 miles west-southwest of Adak, Alaska at 11:56 a.m. at a depth of 21 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.