  • search

6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Juneau, Aug 23: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale hit the Andreanof Islands and the Aleutian Islands at 0905 Hrs (IST) in Alaska, USA.

    The Alaska Earthquake Center says the quake occurred in the remote Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, but was felt almost 70 miles (115 km) away in Adak. It had a depth of about 7 miles (11 km).

    6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska
    Representational Image

    There were no immediate reports of any injuries or damages.

    Also Read | Strong quake rocks Venezuela; buildings evacuated in capital

    Earlier on Aug 16, a strong earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian islands but did not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

    The magnitude 6.6 quake struck 67 miles west-southwest of Adak, Alaska at 11:56 a.m. at a depth of 21 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

    Read more about:

    earthquake alaska us geological survey

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 11:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue