52-year-old cyclist spells out 'Merry Christmas' on London map

London, Dec 09: A 52-year-old cyclist spelt out a 'Merry Christmas' message on the streets of London after completing a 127-kilometre route plotted on an online map.

Anthony Hoyte had previously drawn a reindeer and elephants while cycling through different routes. Hoyte said it takes about three months to plan his trips out.

He completed the wording after nine hours of cycling on a Saturday. However, they did take breaks in between to eat, rest, and check the map, according to a Metro UK report.

Notably, this isn't the only map tracking note that Hoyte has created in recent times. He had previously drawn Frosty The Snowman, a reindeer, and elephants while cycling through different routes.

Marathon runners, trekkers pilots of many countries draw or spell out many incredible things on city maps with the help of GPS tracking devices.

GPS art is the technique of creating patterns, symbols, and designs on a digital map by physically travelling to different locations that come under the same map.