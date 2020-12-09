YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    52-year-old cyclist spells out 'Merry Christmas' on London map

    By
    |

    London, Dec 09: A 52-year-old cyclist spelt out a 'Merry Christmas' message on the streets of London after completing a 127-kilometre route plotted on an online map.

    Anthony Hoyte had previously drawn a reindeer and elephants while cycling through different routes. Hoyte said it takes about three months to plan his trips out.

    52-year-old cyclist spells out Merry Christmas on London map
    Image Courtesy @Twitter

    He completed the wording after nine hours of cycling on a Saturday. However, they did take breaks in between to eat, rest, and check the map, according to a Metro UK report.

    Notably, this isn't the only map tracking note that Hoyte has created in recent times. He had previously drawn Frosty The Snowman, a reindeer, and elephants while cycling through different routes.

    Marathon runners, trekkers pilots of many countries draw or spell out many incredible things on city maps with the help of GPS tracking devices.

    GPS art is the technique of creating patterns, symbols, and designs on a digital map by physically travelling to different locations that come under the same map.

    More LONDON News

    Read more about:

    london

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 9, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X