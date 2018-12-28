  • search
    500 Kgs of cocaine seized in Costa Rica; Five arrested

    By Pti
    |

    San Jos, Dec 28: Costa Rican authorities on Thursday seized a boat carrying 500 kilograms of cocaine and arrested five suspected traffickers, the government said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    They moved on the vessel, 81 kilometres (50 miles) from Golfito on the southern Pacific coast, after a tipoff from US authorities who carried out a joint patrol with the Central American nation.

    Two Colombians, an Ecuadoran, a Nicaraguan and a Costa Rican were detained. The Public Safety Ministry said authorities found the drugs in individual packets of about one kilogram each.

    Colombia is the world's largest producer of cocaine, and the main supplier to the United States market. Minister of Public Safety Michael Soto said the Pacific Ocean region is "very much used to move drugs from the South."

    PTI/AFP

    drugs cocaine costa rica

