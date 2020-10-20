5.6-magnitude earthquake hits Iceland, no injuries reported

YouTube
    Reykjavik, Oct 20: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit southwest Iceland on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the capital, Reykjavik. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

    The Icelandic Meteorological Office said the quake struck at 1:43 p.m. (1343GMT) and was centered near Krysuvik, about 35 kilometers (22 miles) south of Reykjavik.

    Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir was speaking at a live Zoom event hosted by the Washington Post when she paused mid-sentence at the time the quake struck. “Oh my god, there is an earthquake,” she said. She added: “Well, this is Iceland.”

    The Icelandic Met Office has warned residents in western Iceland more quakes could follow. Scientists have not noted increased volcanic activity in the region, as is often the case with seismic activity in Iceland.

    Volcanic Iceland is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, though most quakes are small and do little damage.

