49 new cases: China locks down 10 more Beijing neighbourhoods over coronavirus cluster

    Beijing, Jun 15: China is locking now ten more neighbourhoods in Beijing to try and contain the spread of a new coronavirus outbreak linked to a food market, authorities announced Monday.

    City official Li Junjie said at a press conference that fresh cases had been found in a second wholesale market in northwestern Haidian district, and as a result, the market and nearby schools would be closed, and people living in ten communities around it placed under lockdown.

    The country has reported 49 new confirmed coronavirus cases as the capital Beijing re-instituted measures to contain a new outbreak.

    Of the new cases, 36 were reported on Monday in Beijing, traced to a wholesale market that supplies much of the city's meat and vegetables.

    Ten of the other cases were brought from outside the country and three were found in Hebei province just outside Beijing.

    The National Health Commission reported 177 people in treatment for COVID-19, while 115 were in isolation and under monitoring for showing signs of the illness or having tested positive without giving off symptoms.

    China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths from the virus among 83,181 confirmed cases.

    Beijing has closed the Xinfadi market, ordered testing of all its workers and is requiring anyone who travelled there to self-isolate for two weeks.

    The new cases reported over the weekend mark China's highest daily total of coronavirus cases in two months, prompting Beijing to suspend the restart of some classes and reverse the relaxation of some social isolation measures.

    Story first published: Monday, June 15, 2020, 9:12 [IST]
