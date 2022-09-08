YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    4 killed after man goes on shooting spree across Memphis, gunman in custody

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Washington, Sep 08: A 19-year-old man allegedly went on a shooting spree across Memphis in the US state of Tennessee on Wednesday evening, killing at least four people.

    The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in police custody.

    4 killed after man goes on shooting spree across Memphis, 19-year-old gunman in custody

    "The suspect reportedly drove around the city of Memphis, shooting at random people, and live-streamed the act on Facebook. He was responsible for "multiple shootings", Memphis Police said.

    In a Facebook Live stream, the suspected gunman can be seen entering a store and opening fire at people.

    Dutch commando dies after US street shootingDutch commando dies after US street shooting

    The suspected shooter crashed his vehicle and carjacked a grey Toyota SUV before fleeing the scene, reported BNO News.

    Police had released a photo of him and advised Memphis residents to stay indoors "until this is resolved."

    The shooter has a criminal history. He was sentenced to three years in prison for those charges, but served just 11 months and was released in March.

    Comments

    More SHOOTING News  

    Read more about:

    shooting killed gunman custody

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X