4 killed after man goes on shooting spree across Memphis, gunman in custody

Washington, Sep 08: A 19-year-old man allegedly went on a shooting spree across Memphis in the US state of Tennessee on Wednesday evening, killing at least four people.

The suspect who was identified as Ezekiel Kelly is now in police custody.

"The suspect reportedly drove around the city of Memphis, shooting at random people, and live-streamed the act on Facebook. He was responsible for "multiple shootings", Memphis Police said.

In a Facebook Live stream, the suspected gunman can be seen entering a store and opening fire at people.

The suspected shooter crashed his vehicle and carjacked a grey Toyota SUV before fleeing the scene, reported BNO News.

Police had released a photo of him and advised Memphis residents to stay indoors "until this is resolved."

The suspect is a 19-year-old male Black driving a light blue Infiniti. pic.twitter.com/PkblUXJu8v — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2022

The shooter has a criminal history. He was sentenced to three years in prison for those charges, but served just 11 months and was released in March.