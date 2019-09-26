Nepal Earthquake: 4.3 magnitude tremblor strikes the Himalayan Nation

Kathmandu, Sep 26: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Thursday evening. The tremblor hit the Himalayan nation at 06:34 pm this evening.

Details about epicentre is yet to be known. No casualties have been reported so far.

A massive 5.8 magnitude earthquake had struck Mirpur in PoK Yesterday in which 19 people were killed.

Recalling 2015 Nepal earthquake:

The April 2015 Nepal earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000. It occurred at 11:56 Nepal Standard Time on 25 April 2015, with a magnitude of 7.8 o the Richter Scale.

Its epicenter was east of Gorkha District at Barpak, Gorkha, and its hypocenter was at a depth of approximately 8.2 km.

It was the worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal-Bihar earthquake. The quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, and only 17 days later, there was another major quake, a magnitude 7.3 temblor. Thirty-nine of the nation's 75 districts with a population of 8 million people - about a third of the national population - were affected.

Around 200 people were rescued from the Mount Everest region which was hit by a couple of avalanches following a devastating earthquake in Nepal measuring 7.9 in the Richter Scale, on April 26.