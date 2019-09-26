  • search
Trending Mehul Choksi Karnataka by-polls Chandrayaan-2
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nepal Earthquake: 4.3 magnitude tremblor strikes the Himalayan Nation

    By Vishal S
    |

    Kathmandu, Sep 26: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Nepal on Thursday evening. The tremblor hit the Himalayan nation at 06:34 pm this evening.

    Details about epicentre is yet to be known. No casualties have been reported so far.

    A massive 5.8 magnitude earthquake had struck Mirpur in PoK Yesterday in which 19 people were killed.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    [26 dead, over 300 injured after 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes North Pakistan]

    Recalling 2015 Nepal earthquake:

    The April 2015 Nepal earthquake killed nearly 9,000 people and injured nearly 22,000. It occurred at 11:56 Nepal Standard Time on 25 April 2015, with a magnitude of 7.8 o the Richter Scale.

    Its epicenter was east of Gorkha District at Barpak, Gorkha, and its hypocenter was at a depth of approximately 8.2 km.

    [Earthquake: 6.5 magnitude quake shakes eastern Indonesia , no tsunami risk]

    It was the worst natural disaster to strike Nepal since the 1934 Nepal-Bihar earthquake. The quake was followed by hundreds of aftershocks, and only 17 days later, there was another major quake, a magnitude 7.3 temblor. Thirty-nine of the nation's 75 districts with a population of 8 million people - about a third of the national population - were affected.

    Around 200 people were rescued from the Mount Everest region which was hit by a couple of avalanches following a devastating earthquake in Nepal measuring 7.9 in the Richter Scale, on April 26.

    More NEPAL News

    Read more about:

    nepal earthquake

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue