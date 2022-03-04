To boost economic relations with Pakistan, China to open visa office in Peshawar

30 killed, 50 injured in suicide attack in Peshawar mosque in Pakistan

International

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 4: At least 30 people were killed and 50 injured in a bomb explosion during Friday prayers on Friday at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, Geo News reported.

The injured are being treated at Lady Reading Hospital. The Pakistan website states that the neighbours have extended their helping hand to take the injured to the hospital on their motorcycles and cars. The cops are investigating the case and collecting evidence from the spot, Geo News added.

The hospital sources have told the website that the condition of 10 is critical. It is a suicide attack, Peshawar CM Mahmood Khan's Special Assistant Barrister Saif confirmed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident and sought a report on the blast from the authorities.

Once again India is doing terrorism's in #Peshawar Pakistan.



India 🇮🇳 has threatened NZ and now they have threatening Australian cricketer's family not to tour Pakistan. Otherwise they will kill her husband. pic.twitter.com/eu3KuzB39k — سدرہ کنول (@SidrraKanwal) March 4, 2022

So far, no one has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. However, minority Shiite Muslims have come under repeated attacks in Pakistan, which is a Sunni-majority country.



The "Islamic State" terrorist group and a violent Pakistani Taliban offshoot organization have also carried out attacks in the region, which is near the border with Afghanistan.