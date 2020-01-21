3 rockets hit Bhagdad’s Green Zone near US embassy

  • search
    Baghdad, Jan 21: Three rockets have hit a high security Green Zone in Iraq near the US embassy. No instances of casualty have been reported.

    Media reports stated that sirens could be heard across the zone after the rockets made the impact.

    Representational Image

    Similar attacks have been reported in recent times. The US has blamed Iran for these attacks. However Iran has never claimed responsibility for the same. It may be recalled that Iran top General Qassem Soleimani was killed recently in a US drone strike.

    In last week's Iranian missile attack on Iraq bases, 11 US troops wounded

    Tensions have been high following the killing and world leaders have urged both nations to exercise restraint.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 7:18 [IST]
