At least three people were killed in a suicide attack at a National Directorate of Security (NDS) office close to Abdulhaq Square in Kabul City on Monday. Security forces have arrived at the blast scene and have cordoned off the area.

According to Tolo news, the attack took place at about 8am local time after a suicide bomber detonated his explosives close to an NDS office in Shash Darak area close to Abdulhaq Square. The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nusrat Rahim also confirmed the attack but said they were yet to receive reports about casualties.

More details are awaited.

OneIndia News