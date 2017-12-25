3 army men killed in cross-LoC firing by Indian army, claims Pakistan media

Three Pakistan Army soldiers were killed on Monday as Indian forces opened fire along the Line of Control, claimed a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The incident of firing occurred in the Rakhchikri sector of the LoC.

One other soldier was injured in the unprovoked incident of firing by Indian troops.

The development came hours after Pakistan allowed convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife to meet the spy in Islamabad, in what the Foreign Ministry said was a "humanitarian gesture".

Pakistan Army used mortars, automatics and small firearms to target Indian positions on the LoC in the Shahpur area.

The four Indian Army men, including the Major, were killed on Saturday after Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire on the LoC in Rajouri district.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)