3.4 magnitude quake detected in North Korea

China's seismic service on Saturday said that North Korea has been rocked by a 3.4 magnitude earthquake sparking fears the nuclear-obsessed nation may be testing more missiles.

The earthquake was detected at 8.30am GMT at a depth of zero miles, with the Chinese news agency saying it was a 'suspected explosion' and happened in the same location where last Hydrogen bomb was detonated..

However, South Korea's weather agency said it was examining the quake and took the initial view that it was a naturally occurring phenomenon.

OneIndia News