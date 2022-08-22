YouTube
    25-year-old woman falls asleep in sun for 30 min, wakes up to find herself with 'plastic' forehead

    London, Aug 22: A 25-year-old British woman named Sirin Murad who was on a holiday in Bulgaria was left horrified after she woke up to find her forehead looking like 'plastic forehead' - because it was peeling.

    25-year-old woman falls asleep in sun for 30 min, wakes up to find herself with plastic forehead
    Image Courtesy: The Benny Hill Fan/Facebook

    According to reports, Murad slept off on a Bulgarian beach for only 30 minutes. The woman had skipped applying sunscreen while sunbathing. When she woke up, Murad initially felt a little sore and red but she continued to to relax by the pool when the temperature at the beach was 21 degrees Celsius.

    The beautician then shrugged it off as mild and didn't bother until the next day. To Murad's horror, her entire face began to peel, parts of her nose, lips and chin, the Daily Mail reported.

    The beautician said her face felt extremely painful and did not seek medical attention and only discussed it with her family, until, things got worse.

    After the painful experience, Murad is now keen on spreading awareness on the importance of sunscreen.

    "No matter how much you think your that you'll be fine or that your skin will not burn, always apply sunscreen. It's definitely worth it," she told Daily Mail. "In my case, I genuinely forgot. I usually would do, but it just slipped my mind."

    Story first published: Monday, August 22, 2022, 17:12 [IST]
