    2019-nCoV: Death toll touches 170 in China; over 7,711 infected cases

    By
    |

    Beijing, Jan 30: As India prepares to airlift its citizens from Wuhan, the death toll due to Coronavirus outbreak in China has touched 170, with more than 7,711 cases reported within the country.

    The figures have a seen a spontaneous rise since the past 24 hours and represent an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases. Of the new deaths, 37 were in the epicenter of the outbreak in Hubei province and one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

    China''s National Health Commission said on Thursday that 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Wednesday.

    Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organization on Wednesday called out for a new emergency meeting of experts to discuss whether the coronavirus outbreak that began in China constitutes an international health emergency.

    WHO tweeted,''The increased number of new coronavirus in China & internationally is concerning. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus decided to reconvene the Emergency Committee to advise him whether the outbreak represents Public Health Emergency of International Concern & to seek their advice on how to keep the safe.''

    Also, China has agreed to allow a WHO mission of international experts into the country to assist with its investigation and response. The WHO is now working to put that team together, Tedros said.

    So far, no deaths have occured in the 15 countries outside China that have reported cases of the coronavirus, which is known provisionally as 2019-nCoV.

    The new virus has now infected more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak.

    India, the US, the UK and Germany have already issued travel advisories against travelling to China. Beijing too has been asking Chinese not to travel at home and abroad in view of the virus.

    Air India suspended its flights on Delhi-Shanghai route from January 31 to February 14. IndiGo airlines also suspended its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to 20.

    Besides India, several other countries including the US, France, Japan, South Korea, are making arrangements to airlift their nationals from central Hubei province and its capital city Wuhan.

    Over 23,000 Indian students of which 21,000 are medical students are studying in China.

    China has ramped up efforts to contain the virus. The country has extended the New Year Festival holidays till February 2 to prevent reverse migration of millions of migrants works to return to their work from holidays.

    Universities, primary and middle schools and kindergartens across the country will postpone the opening of the spring semester until further notice.

    The government is focussing efforts to prevent mass gatherings and mass travel to ensure the virus is not spread fast.

    Beijing has also launched temperature detection at 55 subway stations, including stops at railway stations and Beijing airport. Passengers with abnormal body temperatures will be sent to hospital.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 8:46 [IST]
