20 members of a family removed from US flight after mask of 1 slipped under nose
New York, Jan 28: Twenty members of a family, including 10 adults and 10 children, were removed from an American Airlines flight in US' Utah after face covering worn by one of the members accidentally slipped under his nose.
According to Scott Wilson, he and his 19 relatives boarded the flight and were settling in when one family member's mask momentarily slipped beneath their nose before quickly correcting it.
However, the airline said the family was not compliant with its mask policy.
The incident took place just as an American Airlines flight was set to depart Salt Lake City for Dallas on Sunday.
Moments later, they were told that they needed to get off the plane by a member of the crew.
'He said, "Well, they want you to leave the plane",' Wilson told KSL-TV.
'I said, "What, they want us to get off the plane? Can we talk, can we have a conversation?"
