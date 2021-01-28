YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Republic Day 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    20 members of a family removed from US flight after mask of 1 slipped under nose

    By
    |

    New York, Jan 28: Twenty members of a family, including 10 adults and 10 children, were removed from an American Airlines flight in US' Utah after face covering worn by one of the members accidentally slipped under his nose.

    20 members of a family removed from US flight after mask of 1 slipped under nose
    Representational Image

    According to Scott Wilson, he and his 19 relatives boarded the flight and were settling in when one family member's mask momentarily slipped beneath their nose before quickly correcting it.

    However, the airline said the family was not compliant with its mask policy.

    The incident took place just as an American Airlines flight was set to depart Salt Lake City for Dallas on Sunday.

    Moments later, they were told that they needed to get off the plane by a member of the crew.

    'He said, "Well, they want you to leave the plane",' Wilson told KSL-TV.

    'I said, "What, they want us to get off the plane? Can we talk, can we have a conversation?"

      Munawar Faruqui bail denied | Amit Shah visits injured cops | Oneindia News

      US continues to be the worst-hit country by the fatal virus with 25.6 million virus-positive and a number of 4,28,000 deaths.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus usa

      Story first published: Thursday, January 28, 2021, 16:45 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 28, 2021
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X