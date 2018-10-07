  • search

20 killed in car crash in upstate New York involving a Limo: Police

    New York, Oct 7: Twenty people died in a two-vehicle crash in Schoharie, New York, police said, with local media reporting that one of vehicles slammed into a crowd of pedestrians at a country store.

    PTI file photo

    One of the vehicles, a limousine, was carrying members of a wedding party, the New York Times said, citing local reports.

    Police said the accident occurred at Saturday when two cars collided in Schoharie County, near the state capital, Albany.

    The Albany Times Union cited police as saying an SUV-style stretch limousine involved in the collision sped down a hill, crashing into pedestrians outside the Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe.

