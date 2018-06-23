Two years of referendum: Anti-Brexit camp to protest today; wants issue to go back to people

Saturday, June 23, marks the second anniversary of the Brexit referendum which the 'leave' voice won by a slender majority to see a gamble by the UK's political leadership boomerang big time.

The then political leadership of David Cameron quit the job and his successor, Prime Minister Theresa May is yet to give a definite shape to how things will look once the UK officially goes out of the European Union (EU) on March 29 next year.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands were expected to take out anti-Brexit demonstrations outside the parliament on Saturday that its organisers called a "strategic pivot" different from opposition in parliament and towards mobilising people to take a stand in favour of another referendum on the final deal, the Guardian said.

The protest, named People's Vote, will start at 12 noon local time (5:30 pm IST) and will take place from Pall Mall to Parliament Square. It has been organised by anti-Brexit groups based Millbank Tower. Westminster, and led By Open Britain, the successor to the 'remain' camp which lost the stunning referendum by 48 per cent to 52 per cent.

According to the People's Vote, the last two years since the referendum took place have seen only "arcane parliamentary manoeuvres" about one amendment or the other and it was now time to take the issue "beyond Westminster and back to the people", reports said.

The protest takes place at a time when the pro-Brexit ministers of May's cabinet have pressurised her to continue down the path for a hard Brexit and not to hesitate from ending talks with the EU.

Counter protest march by far-right

A counter protest march will also be arranged on the same day in Victoria at 2 pm on Saturday (7.30 pm IST) and this far right UK Unity and Freedom march, though smaller, will emphasise on freedom from the EU, terror, sharia law and unity of people irrespective of race and creed and freedom of speech, the Guardian said.

The lawkeepers were expecting a march to be organised by the far-right English Defence League and the anti-Islam Pegida, the report added.

