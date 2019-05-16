2 mountaineers from Kolkata die climbing Mount Kanchenjunga, one Chilean missing

International

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kathmandu, May 16: Two Indian climbers were killed near the summit of Mount Kanchenjunga during an expedition on the world's third highest mountain in Nepal, their hiking company said on Thursday.

The climbers were identified as Biplab Baidya, 48, and 46-year-old Kuntal Kanrar, who died overnight at an altitude of about 8,000 metres (26,246 feet).

Pasang Sherpa of the Peak Promotion hiking company said Baidya, who climbed the 8,586 metre (28,169 feet) Kanchenjunga main summit on Wednesday, died due to altitude sickness on the way down. Kanrar died while trying to climb the peak, he said.

Mountaineer Ravi Kumar's body spotted on Mount Everest

Both were from the eastern Indian city of Kolkata. The bodies of deceased are still at the site of incident and attempts are being made to bring them down to the camp, informed Pasang.

Meanwhile, a Chilean national Rotriego Vivanco, who was descending from the mountain on Wednesday, has also gone missing.

Hundreds of climbers are on different Himalayan peaks during the spring climbing season which ends this month.

Kolkata Dakshin Fact Check DEMOGRAPHICS 19,72,769 POPULATION 1.52% RURAL

98.48% URBAN

5.93% SC

0.30% ST + More Details