2 killed, 1 injured in knife attack in Paris; Islamic State claims responsibility

Paris, Aug 23: Two people have been killed and one seriously wounded in a knife attack in a town about 30 kilometres southwest of Paris.

The man was later shot and killed by police, a local government official said.

The French interior minister, Gérard Collomb, tweeted that police were investigating to establish the circumstances of the attack. He said his thoughts were with the victims and their families and praised the swift police response.

Trappes is a town of about 30,000 people situated west of Paris.

The Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack on its Aamaq news agency.