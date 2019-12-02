  • search
Trending Tamil Nadu Hyderabad
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    2 Indian students killed on Thanksgiving night in US

    By
    |

    Washington, Dec 02: Indian students killed in South Nashville, Tennessee in US on Thanksgiving night, both the Indian students were killed in a hit-and-run accident, said the authorities.

    The deceased were identified as Judy Stanley (23), and Vybhav Gopisetty (26).

    2 Indian students killed on Thanksgiving night in US

    The Tennessee State University (TSU) confirmed that both were students their university who were pursuing graduation degrees in food science in the College of Agriculture.

    90 more students, mostly Indians, held from fake US University face deportation

    Reportedly, on November 28 night both Stanley and Gopisetty killed in a hit-and-run incident. Stanley was seeking a master's, Gopisetty, a doctorate.

    According to the police, David Torres (26), a GMC pickup truck owner committed the accident, he crash on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place, his vehicle crashed into a Nissan Sentra, in which the two Indian students were travelling. Later, he surrendered before the police.

    Indian American student sexually assaulted, strangulated to death in Chicago

    The pickup truck was speeding and ran a red light when it hit the passenger in the car and the car went off the road and through a fence an ended in slamming into a tree on the Walmart property. Stanley and Gopisetty succumbed to injuries. Respective families were informed by the police.

    More INDIAN STUDENTS News

    Read more about:

    indian students killed united states

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 9:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue