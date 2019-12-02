2 Indian students killed on Thanksgiving night in US

Washington, Dec 02: Indian students killed in South Nashville, Tennessee in US on Thanksgiving night, both the Indian students were killed in a hit-and-run accident, said the authorities.

The deceased were identified as Judy Stanley (23), and Vybhav Gopisetty (26).

The Tennessee State University (TSU) confirmed that both were students their university who were pursuing graduation degrees in food science in the College of Agriculture.

Reportedly, on November 28 night both Stanley and Gopisetty killed in a hit-and-run incident. Stanley was seeking a master's, Gopisetty, a doctorate.

According to the police, David Torres (26), a GMC pickup truck owner committed the accident, he crash on Nolensville Pike near Harding Place, his vehicle crashed into a Nissan Sentra, in which the two Indian students were travelling. Later, he surrendered before the police.

The pickup truck was speeding and ran a red light when it hit the passenger in the car and the car went off the road and through a fence an ended in slamming into a tree on the Walmart property. Stanley and Gopisetty succumbed to injuries. Respective families were informed by the police.