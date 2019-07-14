  • search
    2 earthquakes rattles eastern Indonesia; no tsunami warning issued

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Jakarta, July 22: Two separate earthquakes struck eastern Indonesia on Sunday, according to US seismologists, but no tsunami warnings were issued for either one.

    A 6.9-magnitude earthquake Sumbawa, West Nusa Tenggara province on Sunday afternoon, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The epicenter of the tremor was in 884 kilometers southwest of Sumbawa, at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (around 6.2 miles).

    2 earthquakes rattles eastern Indonesia; no tsunami warning issued
    Representational Image

    Another Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 occurred at Halmahera, Indonesia at 09:43 (local time). However, there were no immediate reports of casualties after the earthquake.

    Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes west of Australia's Broome

    Indonesia sits on the Ring of Fire, the major fault line where the majority of the world's earthquakes occur.

    There has been increasing activity along the Ring of Fire in recent weeks, with California also experiencing a seismic swarm of more than 200 tremors in the last few weeks.

    The worst was a 7.1 magnitude quake in Ridgecrest which struck on July 5.

    Earlier Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck west of Australia's beach resort of Broome, the United States Geological Survey said, with residents saying the impact shook some buildings and pushed groceries off shelves.

    There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties in the quake, which the agency initially said was of magnitude 6.9, hitting at a depth of 33 km (21 miles), about 203 km (126 miles) offshore from the town in the state of Western Australia.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 15:56 [IST]
