17 killed after military plane crashes in Pakistan

International

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Islamabad, July 30: Seventeen people have been killed after a plane crashed at the Pakistan city of Rawalpindi.

Reports state that the small plane crashed at a residential area, killing 17 and injuring several more.

The military in a statement said that five soldiers and the two pilots were among those killed.

Following the incident an emergency has been declared at the hospitals. Officials said that rescue operations were undertaken. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

The army aviation aircraft was on a routine flight when it went down at the village of Mora Kalu on the outskirts of Rawalpindi. Officials also said that the plane suddenly lost control with the tower before it went down.