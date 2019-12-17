  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    14 miners dead, two trapped after southwest China mine blast

    By
    |

    Beijing, Dec 17: Fourteen miners were killed Tuesday in a coal and gas blast at a mine in southwest China, leaving two people still trapped underground, authorities said.

    The accident in the early hours of Tuesday is the latest in a series of mining incidents in China, where safety regulations are often poorly enforced.

    14 miners dead, two trapped after southwest China mine blast
    Representational Image

    Two people were still trapped underground after the blast at Gaunglong coal mine in Anlong county, Guizhou province, said the Southwest Guizhou Autonomous Prefecture government. Seven workers were lifted to safety after the accident and rescue work was ongoing, according to local authorities.

    Pakistan: Blast in Lahore, 6 injured, 1 killed

      NEWS AT NOON DEC 17th, 2019

      The accident in Guizhou came days after flooding in a mine in southwest China's Sichuan province killed five and trapped 13 miners underground.

      State broadcaster CCTV said 347 miners were working underground at the Shanmushu coal mine owned by Sichuan Coal Industry Group in Gongxian county when the flood happened on Saturday. Last month at least 15 were killed in a mine blast in north China's Shanxi province, which an official said was caused by activity that "broke the law and regulations". At a meeting in November, the State Council -- China's cabinet -- ordered a "special crackdown on production-related safety issues" to "further improve workplace safety", state media reported.

      More BLAST News

      Read more about:

      blast china

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 17, 2019
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue