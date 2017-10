At least 12 people were killed and several were injured in a suicide blast at a shrine in Balochistan's Jhal Magsi on Thursday.

The explosion happened on Thursday in Jhal Magsi district in central Balochistan province.

The death toll, provided by the district's administration, is expected to rise. However, there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

''It was a suicide blast and a police constable was also killed," Balochistan government spokesperson Anwarul Haq Kakar said.

OneIndia News